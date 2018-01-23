

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The freezing rain is disrupting travel by car, bus and plane around Ottawa today.

A Freezing Rain Warning remains in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says "ice accumulation of 5 to 10 millimetres is likely" before freezing rain ends near midday. There is a chance of patchy freezing drizzle or drizzle this afternoon.

Ottawa received 8.4 cm of snow on Monday before the precipitation turned to freezing rain.

There were reports of an OC Transpo buses stuck in the snow at the Bayview Station on Monday night due to the road conditions.

OC Transpo has warned the weather conditions will cause delays on all bus routes today.

The storm is causing problems at the Ottawa International Airport. The airport is already reporting 26 departing flights have been cancelled today because of the storm. Travellers are advised to check the Ottawa Airport website or their carrier for the flight status.

Ottawa Police are reminding motorists to remove snow from your vehicle’s roof before hitting the road. In a tweet, police said “once frozen, it can become a dangerous flying object.”

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed today. The world largest skateway is closed on Sunday due to weekend mild temperatures.