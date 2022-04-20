'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
Tamara Lich, the organizer of a GoFundMe that raised more than $10 million in support of the convoy, was released from jail last month with heavy restrictions on her use of social media.
On Wednesday, she appeared in court as her lawyer and a Crown attorney argued over a procedural matter: whether a Superior Court judge can review the bail decision of another Superior Court judge, or whether it must be appealed to a higher court.
"We want to be able to argue in front of the Superior Court of Justice that there was an error of law made at the time those conditions were imposed," Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon told CTV News.
The Crown argued in court the law does not allow for a Superior Court judge to review the decision of another Superior Court judge.
Greenspon disagreed.
"It's the kind of application which has been proceeding before the courts for more than 30 years," he said. "And the alternative which the Crown is suggesting, namely to bring an application for leave to the Supreme Court of Canada, is just completely impractical and would present a very real obstacle for the vast majority of people who are released on bail."
A date for a decision was not set. Justice Julianne Parfett said she would provide her decision as quickly as possible.
Greenspon says the social media restriction on Lich is overly broad and an unnecessary condition of her release.
Lich was arrested Feb. 17, a day before the large police operation began that removed the protesters who occupied downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks.
She and a co-accused, Chris Barber, are charged with mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police and obstructing police.
Lich appeared by video from Alberta, where she is living as part of her release conditions.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
NEW | Family of 5 rescued from Victoria house fire after gas poured through home's mail slot
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
Toronto
-
Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Ontario unlikely to see provincewide handgun ban, Ford suggests
The answer to fighting gun crime in Ontario isn’t a provincewide handgun ban but a continued effort to fund police services tasked with locating those that wield them illegally, Premier Doug Ford says.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' Quebec's recognition of a housing crisis
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' that Francois Legault's CAQ government recognizes for the first time the existence of a housing crisis in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man held captive, tortured for two days in Timmins
Timmins police are investigating a 'twisted, bizarre' case of a man held captive and tortured by two women over two days.
-
Sault police charge several suspects, seize $170K in illegal drugs in joint forces operation
In a joint operation dubbed 'Project Carbon Copy,' police in Sault Ste. Marie arrested four suspects and seized narcotics with a street value of $170,000.
London
-
Should new condos have mandatory EV chargers? Sarnia says 'maybe'
In Sarnia, Ont., a city built on oil and gas refineries, electric vehicles (EV) are not easy to spot.
-
Two injured in crash near Clifford, Ont.
An SUV driver had to be airlifted from the scene of a crash in between Wingham and Clifford, Wednesday morning.
-
Spring battles back in the London region
After a chilly start Wednesday morning, temperatures are set to rebound into the double digits in the afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
-
Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba
The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza has been found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty in arsons at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Calgary
-
'Groped women at random': More sexual assault charges laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say additional charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the downtown core earlier this month.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in Alberta
Mothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
Saskatoon
-
5-year-old Sask. boy missing, plane will assist in search
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to support arriving Ukrainians with health care, jobs and education
Ukrainians who temporarily move to Alberta as the Russian invasion continues in their home country will immediately be able to access health care, go to school and get help to find work.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Vancouver
-
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
-
Former flight attendant's class-action lawsuit against WestJet certified by B.C. Court of Appeal
The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled a former flight attendant's class-action lawsuit alleging breach of contract against WestJet can proceed.
-
Hundreds still displaced by November floods in Merritt, B.C., recovery slowed by cold weather
Hundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents are still displaced after flooding devastated the city last November.
Regina
-
5-year-old Sask. boy missing, plane will assist in search
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
SGI warns of another text scam circulating
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.