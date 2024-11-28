SIU investigating death of Ottawa woman following wellness check

Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances of an 18-year-old woman's death in Ottawa Thursday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an individual called Ottawa police at around 1 a.m. indicating she was concerned about the well-being of her friend.

An Ottawa police officer was able to speak to the 18-year-old by phone. The SIU says during that conversation, the woman said she wanted to end her life.

Police officers made their way to the woman's apartment in the area of Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the woman on the ground outside, the SIU said. They attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Her identity has not been released.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling or texting Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8. A list of local crisis centres is also available here and national resources can be found here.