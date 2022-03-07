'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
An Ontario judge ruled Monday that the previous judge who denied Lich bail made errors in law. The Alberta resident was released on $25,000 in bonds and must leave Ottawa within 24 hours and Ontario within 72 hours.
Lich was arrested Feb. 17 and remained in custody after initially being denied bail. Lich spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the convoy, which was shut down after raising more than $10 million. The Medicine Hat, Alta. native is charged with counselling to commit mischief.
Justice John Johnston said in his decision that in denying Lich bail two weeks ago, Justice Julie Bourgeous erred when weighing the seriousness of Lich's charges by comparing them to the seriousness of the impact of the "Freedom Convoy" and not to other criminal code offences.
Lich, 49, Johnston noted, had lived a "pro-social" life prior to these charges and had no criminal record, suggesting that these factors may be grounds for a lighter sentence, should Lich be convicted. Johnston was concerned that Lich could spend more time in pre-trial custody than a sentence might deliver.
He was also convinced that Lich's new surety, a relative who cannot be identified under a publication ban, would provide adequate supervision. Lich's first surety, her husband, was found to be unreliable, but the new surety was deemed to be credible.
Lich must abide by several conditions. She must leave Ottawa within 24 hours of her release from custody and must leave Ontario within 72 hours, keeping in contact with the Ottawa Police Service daily as she returns to Alberta. She may not return to Ontario except to attend court or to meet with her lawyers, and she must inform Ottawa police if and when she returns to the province.
Lich is also prohibited from accessing or using social media, or having anyone use it on her behalf. She also cannot attend or engage in any future protests of COVID-19 mandates. Lich's surety must have easy and regular access to her electronic devices to ensure this. She is also prohibited from being in contact with several other organizers or leaders of the convoy movement.
During last week's bail review, an argument was put forward in regard to the previous judge who denied Lich bail. Lich argued that had she known of Justice Julie Bourgeois's unsuccessful run as a federal Liberal Party candidate in 2011, she would have asked Bourgeois recuse herself because the "Freedom Convoy" was a protest against the current Liberal government.
On Monday, Johnston said he found no evidence that a federal Liberal candidacy more than a decade ago was proof of bias and rejected the argument, cautioning that such allegations are serious and should come with strong evidence.
Over the weekend, several pro-convoy demonstrators protested outside the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, demanding Lich's release, as well as the release of other convoy organizers who remain in custody.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.
Live updates: U.S: Russia should honor safe passage proposal
The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go 'in the direction they choose' and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the UN humanitarian chief.
Fines issued after plane with Russian nationals on board grounded in Yellowknife
Transport Canada says a plane carrying two Russian nationals that was grounded in Yellowknife last week broke airspace restrictions.
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Could the price of gas get even higher?
A gas analyst believes the cost of fuel could get even higher before receding, with the potential for more recording-breaking prices at the pump.
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
N.B. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; 100 in hospital with virus Monday
New Brunswick is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, involving a person in their 70s and a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2).
Toronto
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
-
Five youths arrested after 'threat' results in lockdown at Brampton high school: Peel police
Peel Regional police say five young people have been taken into custody following reports of a threat at a Brampton school.
Montreal
-
Montreal rabbis travel to Polish-Ukrainian border to help amid 'heartbreak'
A group of Montreal rabbis has travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver supplies and help out – but also to see for themselves what more Canadians could be doing.
-
Montreal police officer suspended without pay for one month for making unlawful arrest, false report
A Montreal police officer has been suspended without pay for 31 days for unlawfully arresting and charging a man and knowingly filing a false report following an altercation that started outside a downtown bar more than five years ago.
-
Workers could use rising gas prices as bargaining chip to keep working from home
Soaring prices at the gas pump may force some employers to rethink their telecommuting policies as labour scarcity and inflation shake up the job market.
Northern Ontario
-
Southern Ont. driver charged in double fatal Hwy. 11 crash in December
A 41-year-old southern Ontario resident has been charged in a fatal crash that killed two people on Highway 11 in December, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
This northern Ontario city is one of Canada's top 10 for bed bugs
A city in northern Ontario has topped a list that no one wants to be on for the second year in a row, Orkin Canada's top 10 bed bug cities.
-
Colin Mochrie wins competition, donates money to Sault-area camp
'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' star Colin Mochrie has gifted $100,000 to the Welcome Friend Association Rainbow Camp in Thessalon, Ont., after winning a recent comedy competition.
London
-
Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigns from Middlesex-London Health Unit
According to a brief news release from the Middlesex London Health Unit Monday, Dr. Chris Mackie has resigned as medical officer of health.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
-
Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
The search continues Monday afternoon for a 10-year-old child reported missing after falling through ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise again in Winnipeg
Gas prices have taken another jump in Winnipeg.
-
Two Manitobans win separate $1 million lottery prizes
Two Manitobans are officially millionaires.
-
‘It was like a horror movie’: Ukrainian woman sharing scenes from invasion garners massive online following
Yaroslava Antipina watched Russia's invasion of Ukraine from her front window in Kyiv, all the while documenting the experience on social media as a way to show “how an ordinary woman operates in chaos.”
Kitchener
-
'Performative lip service': Black Parent Council reacts to WCDSB director of education's apology
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology following a comment she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week – but her latest statement is not sitting well with a local parent group.
-
Pair from Waterloo Region takes home $1M lotto win
A pair of coworkers in Waterloo Region is taking home a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Police arrest teen with BB gun at Kitchener high school
A 15-year-old Kitchener boy who brought a Glock-style BB gun to school has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Calgary
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon drivers to face poor visibility overnight, city warns
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers of high winds and blowing snow expected Monday afternoon and overnight.
-
'There were a lot of tears': Sask. woman's posthumous gift lifts TeleMiracle total to new heights
A Saskatchewan farmer’s legacy lives on through her donation to TeleMiracle.
-
Saskatoon police lay 2 more sexual assault charges against man who identified as 'traditional healer'
A 60-year-old man who police say gained the trust of his alleged victims by identifying as a traditional healer is now facing two new sexual assault charges.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
Vancouver
-
B.C. has no plans to follow Alberta's lead by reducing tax as gas prices rise: Farnworth
British Columbia's minister of public safety says the province has no plans to follow Alberta's lead to reduce its tax on gasoline to ease rising prices at the pumps.
-
Arson causes $100,000 in damage to Delta playground, police say
Police in Delta say they're investigating a fire at a local playground that led to thousands of dollars in damage as arson.
-
Lytton wildfire: B.C. commits $18M to debris removal, other recovery work
The B.C. government has committed an additional $18.4 million for recovery efforts in the fire-ravaged community of Lytton.
Regina
-
Sask. 'not actively' considering reducing fuel tax as prices rise at the pump
Although gas prices are soaring to record levels across Saskatchewan, the provincial government has no current plans to offer motorists relief at the pump.
-
Police investigating after 2-year-old girl found dead in Prince Albert
Prince Albert police are investigating after a toddler was found dead.
-
NDP calls on province to return to daily COVID-19 reporting
On the first day of spring session at the Saskatchewan Legislature, the opposition NDP called on the provincial government to return to daily COVID-19 reporting.