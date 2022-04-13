'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail

One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.

Pat King, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18. He is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief.

King is expected to have new lawyers representing him at the hearing. His case has been delayed several times due to his lack of representation.

In court earlier this month, he said he was “in the process of shopping for lawyers.”

The bail hearing is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

King’s co-accused, Tyson George Billings, is in custody at the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont. He is next due back in court April 19.

Tamara Lich, another leader of the convoy protests, is seeking to change some of her bail conditions, which include strict prohibitions on social media use.

Her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said Monday he expects a court ruling on whether it has the jurisdiction to review those conditions next week.