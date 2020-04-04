OTTAWA -- Ottawa has recorded its fourth death due to COVID-19.

No details have been released about the death, which Ottawa Public Health confirmed Saturday in its daily update on the virus.

The city has recorded 33 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total to 322.

Of those, 14 per cent have been hospitalized at some point, including six per cent in intensive care.

Two of the previous three lab-confirmed deaths were residents of the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans.

Ottawa Public Health has declared an outbreak at four other retirement and long-term care homes: Promenade, Park Place retirement home in Central Park, Garden Terrace in Kanata, Maplewood Retirement Community on Industrial Avenue, and the Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

An outbreak has also been declared at an inpatient unit at the Ottawa Hospital after a patient there tested positive for the virus.