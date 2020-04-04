OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in an inpatient unit at its Civic Campus.

Hospital officials and Ottawa Public Health declared the outbreak after a patient became infected while in hospital, according to a statement on the hospital’s website.

It’s unclear how the patient was infected. The patient is in isolation, and the hospital says no other patients were in contact with the individual.

Ottawa Public Health says the outbreak is on A5/B5/AMA at the Civic.

The hospital is continuing its no-visitors policy and reminding staff to wear masks as directed while in clinical areas, practice hand hygiene and physical distancing, and leave work immediately if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.