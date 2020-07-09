OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the city approaches two weeks without a death from the virus.

The four new cases bring the city's cumulative total to 2,128.

Five more people have recovered from the virus, meaning the number of active cases in the city has dropped to 46.

Thursday's report from Ottawa's public health unit is the 13th straight day without a death from COVID-19.

Overall, 263 people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

One person remains in hospital with COVID-19. That person is in the intensive care unit.