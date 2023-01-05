Four Montreal residents facing charges in eastern Ontario vehicle thefts

Four people from Montreal are facing charges after police officers hit the brakes on a string of vehicle thefts in Russell County.

Ontario Provincial Police received information about two vehicles stolen in Embrun and two vehicles stolen in Casselman on Tuesday morning.

Police say in one of the vehicle thefts, the owner was tracking his stolen vehicle on GPS.

"The information was provided in real-time to the Hawkesbury detachment and officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, rendering the stolen vehicle inoperable," police said in a statement.

"As a result of the coordinated efforts between Russell County and Hawkesbury OPP officers, a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram Rebel was recovered."

Police say that same morning officers with the Surete du Quebec were able to intercept one of the other stolen vehicles in Quebec.

The four people are facing several charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Two stolen vehicles recovered and five individuals arrested as a result of a string of vehicle thefts interrupted by #RussellOPP in Embrun and Casselman on Jan. 3rd, 2023. #OPPtips, #WorkingTogether, @MunRussellTwp. ^jm. pic.twitter.com/TlKD0jSBNC — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 5, 2023

Ontario Provincial Police say most vehicles are stolen from residential driveways, usually in the overnight and early morning hours.

Police offer the following tips to prevent their vehicle from being stolen: