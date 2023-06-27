Former mayor Jim Watson joins Ottawa Community Housing Foundation board
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has joined the board of directors for the Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) Foundation.
The OCH Foundation announced the news Tuesday.
"As Ottawa’s longest serving Mayor, Jim brings a wealth of experience in bringing people together and has a strong understanding of the needs within our community," a news release said.
The foundation helps support community housing residents through education, employment, and community engagement. It has raised more than $11 million over the last 11 years for tenant-focused programs, including providing backpacks for children and youth going to school, post-secondary bursaries, arts and sports programs and camps, refurbished bicycles, and employment programs for youth 16 to 21.
Ottawa Community Housing is the largest social housing provider in the city, providing 15,000 homes to about 32,000 tenants.
Watson said he is thrilled to join the OCH Foundation.
"With many people in our city struggling to afford necessities for them and their families, being a good neighbour means we must be there for each other. The work of the OCH Foundation inspires me and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to help them as they support those living in OCH communities," he said.
This is the first non-profit board Watson has joined since leaving office in 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Here's where wildfire smoke is expected to affect air quality in Canada
Smoke from wildfires continue to impact Canadians from coast to coast. Here's where the smoke is headed and expected to affect air quality over the next few days.
Grocery prices: From more options to better deals, here are key takeaways from the Competition Bureau report
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 3.4 per cent, but forecasters still expect July rate hike
Canada's inflation rate tumbled in May as price shocks caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been mostly absorbed, but economists are still expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another rate hike next month.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow requests to take office July 12, says first order of business is housing
Toronto mayor-elect Olivia Chow says she’s grateful Torontonians have put their faith in her to lead this city and is eager to get to work.
-
Olivia Chow's victory reflects Toronto's racial, gender and class diversity: observers
Political observers say Olivia Chow's victory in Toronto's mayoral byelection, which marks the first time a person of colour will lead the city, is a reflection of progress.
-
First unofficial ‘Bicycle Mayor of Toronto’ hopes to make cycling safer and more accessible
As a new Toronto mayor takes the helm, there’s already someone known as ‘The Bicycle Mayor of Toronto’.
Montreal
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Rising cost of living caused record number of abandoned pets this year: Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA says it's dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned animals this year due to the rising cost of living. The shelter reportedly received 20 per cent more animals in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy. 69 near Sudbury
Highway 69 is closed in southbound directions Tuesday afternoon as emergency responders deal with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
London
-
Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
London police lay charges in arson investigation
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he fabricated a report of a break and enter to disguise the fact he set a fire inside a residence in the northeast end of the city.
-
One deceased after two-vehicle collision on Highway 40
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision south of Sarnia, Ont. late last week, Lambton County OPP said.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city
Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
Calgary
-
Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake
A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sask. RCMP to give update on 2006 grad party killing investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police say man was caught trying to steal vehicle from SGI salvage yard
A 34-year-old man has been charged after breaking into the SGI Salvage yard, Saskatoon police said.
Edmonton
-
'We're gonna lose some players,' Oilers GM says, but don't expect high-priced replacements
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Groat Road crash
Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire above Highway 99 in West Vancouver now 'held' after route closed Monday
The brush fire that broke out near Horseshoe Bay Monday afternoon was classified as "being held" as of Tuesday morning, though traffic on Highway 99 was still disrupted for some of the day.
-
Deadly home invasion in Prince George marks city’s 6th murder of 2023: RCMP
A homicide investigation has been launched in Prince George, B.C., where Mounties say a man died after being injured during a home invasion earlier this month.
-
3 people charged in connection to December robbery in Surrey
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Surrey six months ago.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sask. RCMP to give update on 2006 grad party killing investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
Shared e-scooter program will officially launch in Regina tomorrow
Fans of e-scooters in Regina will get to see the program come to fruition as it is officially launching on Wednesday.
-
Lightning strike sparks Sask. oil tank fire
Fire crews from Stoughton, Sask. responded to an oil battery fire on Monday after a lightning strike ignited a blaze.