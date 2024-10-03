OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Fog blankets parts of Ottawa Thursday morning

    A blanket of fog over the Ottawa River on Thursday. (Westin camera) A blanket of fog over the Ottawa River on Thursday. (Westin camera)
    Commuters may want to give themselves some extra time to get to work and school today, as a blanket of fog covers parts of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for fog patches dissipating later this morning. As of 7 a.m., a blanket of fog was covering parts of downtown and Lowertown.

    A Fog Advisory has been issued for Ottawa, warning of "near zero visibility" this morning.

    "Areas of dense fog have developed early this morning," Environment Canada said in a statement. "Motorists are advised to exercise caution and drive according to conditions. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning."

    It will be a mainly sunny day in Ottawa once the fog lifts. High 21 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 9 C.

    Mainly sunny to start on Friday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly sunny. High 18 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday. High 17 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.

