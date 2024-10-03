OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcyclist caught going 164 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed the driver of this motorcycle speeding 164 km/h on Hwy. 417 Wednesday night. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed the driver of this motorcycle speeding 164 km/h on Hwy. 417 Wednesday night. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after a police officer observed the vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    Ontario Provincial Police say shortly before midnight, an officer "noticed the motorcycle driving at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic."

    The vehicle was travelling 164 km/h on Highway 417 near Nicholas Street.

    The driver received a 30-day driving suspension and the motorcycle is impounded for 14 days.

    On Wednesday, Ottawa police said a driver is facing charges after an officer spotted a vehicle going 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174.

    Police say the BMW was observed going 234 km/h on Highway 174 near Blair Road on September 20.

    The 27-year-old driver from Ottawa is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and stunt driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News