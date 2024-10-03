Motorcyclist caught going 164 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after a police officer observed the vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say shortly before midnight, an officer "noticed the motorcycle driving at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic."

The vehicle was travelling 164 km/h on Highway 417 near Nicholas Street.

The driver received a 30-day driving suspension and the motorcycle is impounded for 14 days.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police said a driver is facing charges after an officer spotted a vehicle going 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174.

Police say the BMW was observed going 234 km/h on Highway 174 near Blair Road on September 20.

The 27-year-old driver from Ottawa is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and stunt driving.