OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Several schools in Kemptville and Iroquois, Ont. closed today after alleged threats, board says

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    Several schools in Kemptville and Iroquois, Ont. are closed today as police investigate alleged threats towards two schools in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police say police received telephone calls overnight, "each threatening violence" at St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville and Seaway District High School in Iroquois.

    All public and Catholic schools in Kemptville are closed, along with Seaway District High School and Iroquois Public School in Iroquois "as a precaution," according to police.

    "The OPP takes all public safety threats seriously," the OPP said. "It's not known if the threats are legitimate. Investigative efforts to identify the callers is ongoing."

    The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) says "out of an abundance of caution," North Grenville District High School, Kemptville Public School and South Branch Elementary School are closed to all staff and students on Thursday.

    "Overnight, we were informed by police that they had information regarding a threat to St. Michael Catholic High School," Bill Loshaw, UCDSB Superintendent of Schools, said in an email to parents early Thursday morning.

    "Specifically, police received a threat indicating that St. Michael CHS would be the target of a violent incident on Thursday, October 3."

    All transportation and school activities are cancelled.

    The French public school board says École élémentaire et secondaire publique Rivière Rideau in Kemptville are closed today in connection to the threats at schools in the area. The French Catholic school board says Notre-Dame Catholic Academy is also closed today.

    According to the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario website, St. Michael Catholic Intermediate School and St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville are closed today.

    The Upper Canada District School Board says Seaway District High School and Iroquois Public School in Iroquois are also closed today due to an alleged threat.

    "Overnight, we were informed by police that they had information regarding a threat to Seaway District High School," the UCDSB said in a statement.

    "Specifically, police received a threat indicating that Seaway DHS would be the target of a violent incident on Thursday, October 3."

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Catholic District School Board for more information.

    The OPP says anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.

    This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News