OTTAWA -- Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Renfrew County.

All five people who tested positive for novel coronavirus are now in self-isolation at home, and three of the cases are linked to travel.

There are now seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County, including one death.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit announced details on the five new cases on Tuesday.

A woman in her 60s who was tested at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre in Ottawa on March 16. Her case is associated to travel A woman in her 50s who was tested in Perth on March 20. Health officials say there was no travel associated with the onset of symptoms A man in his 20s who developed symptoms on March 22. He was tested at home by Renfrew County Paramedics on March 28. Health officials says there was no travel associated with onset of the symptoms A woman in her 30s developed mild symptoms and was tested at home by Renfrew County Paramedics on March 19. Her case is associated with travel A woman in her 30s developed symptoms and was admitted to the Pembroke Regional Hospital. She has been discharged from hospital and remains in home isolation. Health officials say her case is associated with travel and a close contact of a confirmed case.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman says “we are seeing more cases in the community and we continue work with our health system partners to ensure the safety of the public.”

“I cannot stress enough that it is everyone’s responsibility to practice physical distancing.”