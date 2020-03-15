Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced the five new cases in its 10:30 a.m. Sunday update on the number of new cases of novel coronavirus in Ontario.

No details about the five new cases, including ages, and if they were treated in hospital, were released. Health officials did not say whether the new cases of COVID-19 were related to travel or community transmission.

All five cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are self-isolating.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The first case was confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 13.

All ten patients are self-isolating.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre opened on Friday. In the first two days of operations, it saw 764 people. The Ottawa Hospital says 559 people received the COVID-19 screening test.

Health officials announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday. There are now 142 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Late Saturday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit confirmed a woman in Prescott-Russell tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said the woman in her 30s returned from a trip to New York City on March 9 and developed symptoms two days later. She was treated at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria on March 12, and is now in self-isolation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.