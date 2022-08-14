Five-kilometre section of Queensway expected to reopen for Monday morning commute

A five-kilometre section of the Queensway is expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute, after the busy highway was closed over the weekend for construction.

Highway 417 has been closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood avenues since Thursday night while crews replaced the aging Booth Street Bridge. The closure forced thousands of vehicles off the highway onto city streets, causing traffic delays on Carling Avenue, Catherine Street and other roads through Centretown, Little Italy and Westboro.

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, construction crews were working to repave the highway over the newly installed Booth Street Bridge in preparation for the reopening on Monday.

"The highway is expected to re-open by 6 a.m. on Monday," the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Sunday afternoon.

Using "rapid-bridge replacement" technology, construction crews are replacing the existing Booth Street Bridge. On Thursday night and Friday, crews demolished the original bridge, and then moved the new bridges into place.

The conventional approach would take about two construction seasons and it would mean closing a lane at a time, obviously having a huge impact on traffic," Frank Vanderlaan, Ministry of Transportation, Highway Engineering Planning and Design, said on Thursday.

"Being able to do it over an 82-hour period has a huge benefit."

The Booth Street Bridge replacement is the first of five bridge replacements scheduled in Ottawa over the next three years.

The Rochester Street Bridge replacement is scheduled for the fall, with the Bronson Avenue and Percy Street overpass structures being replaced next summer. The Preston Street Overpass is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.

A live stream of the bridge replacement work along the Queensway is available on YouTube.

DETOURS

The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Bronson westbound (ongoing)

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Maitland eastbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Here is a look at the detours for motorists travelling eastbound and westbound this weekend.

Westbound

Motorists travelling westbound will exit at the Metcalfe off-ramp

Travel westbound on Catherine Street

Turn left on Bronson Avenue and travel southbound

Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

Eastbound