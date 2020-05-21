OTTAWA -- Five workers were hurt in an incident at the construction site of the future Airport Station on the Trillium Line.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. along the Stage 2 South Extension construction project.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, SNC Lavalin says the incident happened at the Ottawa Airport constructions site for the future Airport Station and elevated guideway as part of the Trillium Line south extension.

The spokesperson says “crews were assembling rebar cages when one collapsed onto five workers who were assembling the cage from inside.”

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi informed Council of the incident in a memo just after 2 p.m.

“Preliminary information indicates that the workers were hurt while working on a rebar cage,” Manconi writes.

“Five workers were injured. One person was treated on site and four have been taken to hospital.”

Ottawa Paramedics tells CTV News Ottawa four adult males were transported to hospital in stable condition. One victim was being treated for potential spinal injuries, and one male had head and chest injuries.

SNC Lavalin says the site has been shut down while the Ministry of Labour investigates. Manconi told Council that Ottawa Police, the contractor, TransitNext and the Ministry of Labour are all on site.

This is a developing story. More details to come.