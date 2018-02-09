Fatal crash in Dwyer Hill
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 4:17AM EST
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Dwyer Hill.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Franktown Road, west of Dwyer Hill Road, just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Ottawa Fire says the vehicle struck a hydro pole and ended up on its side in a ditch, with hydro wires across it.
Hydro Ottawa crews arrived on scene to secure the pole so emergency personnel could treat the patients.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was not hurt.
Ottawa Police are investigating the cause of the crash.