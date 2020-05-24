OTTAWA -- Five more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths in its daily epidemiology update on Sunday afternoon.

One day after reporting the fewest cases of COVID-19 since March 15, the daily update shows nine new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there has been 1,896 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 233 deaths.

There are 38 Ottawa residents with COVID-19 being treated in hospital.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month old, while the oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident.

Ottawa Public Health says 517 first responders and health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

The daily epidemiology update shows 78 per cent of cases are now resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,488 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the report, there are currently 175 active, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Transmission of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 76 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to close contact with a case or an outbreak at a retirement home, long-term care home, hospital, shelter or group home.

A total of 1,433 of the 1,896 cases are linked to close contacts wit a case of an outbreak in an institution.

A total of 179 cases are linked to community transmission, while 172 cases are linked to travel.