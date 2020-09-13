OTTAWA -- Carleton University says a student in its residence has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to students and staff sent Saturday night, the university's COVID-19 lead Suzanne Blanchard says the individual is self-isolating.

"This is not an instance of community transfer," Blanchard said. "We are in consultation with Ottawa Public Health and are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all those in our community."

The note is also published on Carleton's students portal.

The email says that Ottawa Public Health would be reaching out to close contacts and that a deep cleaning of the residence complex would be taking place.

"Isolated COVID-19 instances were to be expected in the current context, and we have protocols in place to minimize the risk of community transfer. Notably, the residences are only operating at 30 per cent capacity," Blanchard said.

"This highlights the importance of remaining extremely vigilant and respecting the guidelines and protocols in place to help keep us safe. In particular, wear a mask, stay two metres apart from others, isolate yourself if feeling unwell, and exercise frequent hand hygiene."

Since Friday, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, including 47 on Sunday.