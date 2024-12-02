CFIB calls on government to step in and end postal worker strike as small business losses mount

As the Canada Postal worker strike drags on into a third week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the federal government to step in.

"Seventy-five per cent of small businesses in Canada are impacted by the strike at Canada Post, and it's costing small businesses a huge amount of money; $76 million per day is lost because of the strike," said Jasmin Guenette, CFIB National Affairs Vice-President.

"If the strike doesn't end by Wednesday, it will have cost small businesses $1 billion in revenue."

According to the CFIB, that includes a combination of lost sales and the increased cost of doing business.

It's a busy time of year for local businesses, which have had to pivot, including Vamos Outdoors in Almonte.

"We are very blessed, we have wonderful customers," said owner Lisa Nye-Labonte. "November and December are our busiest months of the year."

Nye-Labonte says the business increased the price of shipping by 10 per cent to adjust to other carriers like UPS and it has hit pause on overseas sales.

"Internationally, we have noticed the price is quite high and so, in those instances, we have refunded orders and lost sales due to that," she said.

The CFIB says it's small businesses who are paying the price.

"Either impose binding arbitration or introduce back-to-work legislation because the strike cannot continue for many more days," said Guenette.

The United States Postal Service has also suspended mail and package delivery to Canada temporarily.

This comes as some local businesses like Needle in a Craft Stack close online stores temporarily.

"Eighty per cent of my shop is letter mail, so a couple postal stamps compared to shipping to someone's front door is a huge jump," said owner Melissa Tachie-Menson.

As the strike continues into the busiest time of year, it begs the question of whether businesses like Vamos Outdoors will return once it's over.

"I don't know," said Nye-Labonte. "It is convenient for us, but I do feel that they do need to make some changes."

Canada Post says it presented the union with a framework to reach negotiated agreements in the dispute, while the union says its negotiators are reviewing the proposal.