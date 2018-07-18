

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Fire water rescue team was kept busy on Tuesday.

A witness reported hearing screaming for help from the water on Dow’s Lake.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they located overturned kayaks and three people in the water. The victims were taken to shore and administered first aid.

Firefighters also responded to a call reporting a sail boat stranded on a shoal near Andrew Haydon Park.

The boaters were safe, but needed assistance from crews to get back to shore.

No one was hurt.