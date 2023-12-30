Firefighters douse Amazon delivery truck engulfed in flames

Firefighters extinguished an Amazon delivery truck that caught fire in Ottawa's south-end early Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that they received a 9-1-1 call from an Amazon employee just before 6:20 a.m. to report the truck they were using was on fire with a 26 foot trailer attached to it.

The trailer was attached to the Amazon warehouse on Legacy Road.

Firefighters could see black smoke from a distance while responding to the call. On arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

The fire was declared under control just after 6:40 a.m. There are no details on what caused the fire at this time.

Fire crews confirmed they prevented smoke from entering the warehouse. There were no reported injuries.

An Ottawa Fire investigator is on scene investigating.