GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau firefighters have a major blaze in condo building under control.

The fire was at 164 rue de Morency. Gatineau Police said the time of the call was around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 16-unit building.

Melanie Brousseau, who lives in a condo building next door, tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that she noticed the fire just after 9:30 a.m., and saw that it was spreading quickly.

She quickly called 9-1-1 while her boyfriend, Tom Brownrigg, ran out to warn their neighbours. She says he and two other men knocked on doors and windows to warn the residents about the fire. They believe everyone was able to make it outside safely.

Gatineau Police said there were no known injuries as of 1:45 p.m.

An STO bus was sent to house evacuated residents while firefighters battled the flames.

What caused the fire is unknown.

This is the same street where, just over two years ago, a major fire displaced 20 people and caused more than one million dollars in damage. The street is lined with several condo buildings of the same design.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.