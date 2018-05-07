

Gatineau Firefighters say an overnight fire near the General Hospital has caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Firefighters were called to 220 rue de Morency at around 3:15 a.m. Monday. The fire had started in a condo unit on the fourth floor of the building and quickly spread to the roof, causing it to collapse.

Smoke and water damage has affected much of the rest of the building, as well as the attached building next to it, 222 Morency.

No one was reported hurt and the 30 people who were in the building were able to evacuate safely. Firefighters say, however, that more than 20 people are now homeless as a result of this fire. At least eight are being looked after by the Red Cross.

So far, there has been no word on what caused the fire.