Fire damages Gatineau restaurant, apartment units

Firefighters from Ottawa and Gatineau battled a blaze that damaged a restaurant and apartments in Gatineau east end.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a two-storey building on Main Street, south of Maloney Boulevard, Friday afternoon. The building included the Le Moulin restaurant on the main floor, and apartments on the second floor.

Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn says Ottawa fire sent four trucks and a safety officer to assist Gatineau Fire with the four-alarm blaze.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.