Fire damages Gatineau restaurant, apartment units

Ottawa firefighters assisted firefighters in Gatineau battle a blaze in a two-storey building on Main Street. (OFSFirePhoto/Twitter) Ottawa firefighters assisted firefighters in Gatineau battle a blaze in a two-storey building on Main Street. (OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina