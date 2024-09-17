Fire damages four businesses at Kanata strip mall

OTTAWA
    Ottawa Fire Services says a fire at a commercial strip mall on Hazeldean Road overnight damaged four businesses. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)
    Several businesses have been damaged by an early morning fire at a commercial strip mall in Kanata.

    A 9-1-1 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall on Hazeldean Road at Castlefrank Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.

    "Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof in a large one-storey commercial plaza," Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

    "Firefighters were met with high heat conditions when making entry to the structure and the roof was at risk of collapsing, creating a hazard on scene for fire crews."

    Firefighters declared a second alarm to dispatch additional resources to the scene.

    The fire spread through the roof and walls of four units, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread through all 15 units in the complex.

    DeFazio says the fire started in a business before spreading.

    No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    The businesses damaged include Fakahany Produce and Eggroll Plus.

    Correction

    Ottawa Fire Services initially said the fire started in a Chinese food restaurant in the Hazeldean Road strip mall. Officials now say the fire started in the business next to the restaurant and spread. 

