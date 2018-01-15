

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A late night fire has badly damaged a one-storey commercial structure in Ottawa’s east-end.

The fire started at 1333 Michael Street, Near St. Laurent Boulevard, around 9 p.m. The building was home to multiple businesses.

Ottawa Fire says the main body of the fire was extinguished in a workshop area, and crews opened the roof to check for extensions.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.