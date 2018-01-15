Fire damages east-end commercial building
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 2:20AM EST
A late night fire has badly damaged a one-storey commercial structure in Ottawa’s east-end.
The fire started at 1333 Michael Street, Near St. Laurent Boulevard, around 9 p.m. The building was home to multiple businesses.
Ottawa Fire says the main body of the fire was extinguished in a workshop area, and crews opened the roof to check for extensions.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The main body of fire has been extinguished in workshop area and crews are opening.the roof to check for extension at 1333 Micheal Street. Extensive salvage operations are complete in the office portion of the building.#ottnews #ottfire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/uFdHvVpWts— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 15, 2018