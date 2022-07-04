Final week of testimony at the Ottawa LRT public inquiry

City Manager Steve Kanellakos will take the stand at the public inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system this morning, as the final four days of testimony begins at the University of Ottawa.

Eight witnesses will testify at the public inquiry this week, including Kanellakos, Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter and officials from Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance.

Last week, commission lawyers grilled Mayor Jim Watson and former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi about a private WhatsApp chat city officials used to discuss the project. The inquiry heard Manconi, staff in the mayor's office, Kanellakos and Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley were on the chat.

Kanellakos may be asked about the WhatsApp chat by commission lawyers.

During his formal interview with the commission on April 28, Kanellakos conceded "cracks in the relationship" between the city and Rideau Transit Group began to form after the Rideau Street sinkhole in 2016.

Kanellakos said there was a "lot of collaboration" with RTG to repair the sinkhole, but once the impacts on the construction schedule started arising, "that's when the first kind of, I'd say, cracks in the relationship appeared with respect to the delays that were being put forward."

The city manager was also asked about the city's decision not to proceed with a soft launch of the LRT system in 2019.

"It goes back to what was promised in the contract," Kanellakos testified. "And you're probably referring to the notion that they floated a partial kind of launch, but they wanted to partial launch with full payment, and I certainly wasn't on for that."

Kanellakos added "it still boggles my mind to this day" that the system couldn't launch with 13 trains.

The commission learned last week the option of a soft or partial launch of the system was "shut down vehemently."

Commissioner Justice William Hourigan and the public inquiry are looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit System, including the commercial and technical circumstances that led to breakdowns and two derailments.

Hourigan must submit a final report with conclusions and any recommendations on or before Aug. 31. Hourigan may request an extension until the end of November.

Here is the LRT inquiry witness schedule for this week:

DAY 15 – July 4

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa) – Morning

Monica Sechiari (Altus Group/IC) - Afternoon

DAY 16 – July 5

Larry Gaul (STV Inc.) – Morning

Troy Charter (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 17 – July 6

Richard France (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Morning

Brandon Richards (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 18 – July 7