Proposal of LRT soft launch 'shut down vehemently' by city
Proposal of LRT soft launch 'shut down vehemently' by city
Day ten of public hearings at the inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system heard the option of a soft or partial launch of system was "shut down vehemently."
Matthew Slade testified in front of the commission remotely Friday morning. He worked with Ottawa Light Rail Transit Constructors (OLRTC) as well as Rideau Transit Maintenance. Slade worked with the light rail project during the time it was nearing completion, underwent testing, and was handed over to the city.
"I would never contemplate opening a rail system without a soft launch," says Slade.
The commission lawyer Christine Mainville asking him to clarity. Slade answering, "There are just too many moving parts and unknowns, and you can test and test, but until the system is actually being used, you don’t know how it is going to react or behalf."
Slade says a soft launch is "best practise" in his experience.
Slade said he pushed for a launch that would include only half of the Confederation Line running, from Blair to uOttawa as an example, or where the trains operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Slade says he raised his concerns about launching the full system on two separate occasions and both times city officials, including former OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi, turned him down.
Slade says only one city official, Tom Predergast, supported his suggestion.
Commission lawyer Christine Mainville asking, "What was the response to that proposal?"
Slade explaining, "It was another flat-out refusal. In fact, we didn’t get another opportunity to even err the level of detail I just presented to you. It was, 'You have raised this before, and we rejected it then'… and it was just shut down so vehemently."
Slade also testifying to the "immense" level of pressure staff were under to not miss anymore deadlines.
"The pressure when you are going through these trials days and it isn’t going well, the level of pressure increases. There was a desire to not miss another RSA date."
"I would describe it quite simply as political," says Slade. "The level of attention from the media and the politicians was quite immense, not something I have experienced before."
Slade also say he was "surprised" to learn of the Sept. 14 public launch day, saying he learned about it during a press conference with Mayor Jim Watson.
Peter Wardle, the city’s lawyer, questioned Slade’s testimony by suggestion pressure, even political pressure if typical in an infrastructure project of this nature. Wardle referencing the Crossrail project in London, England where Slade was involved. Wardle stating that project had experienced massive delays and media attention.
"The owner on that project, was unhappy with the delays?" asked Wardle.
"Yes," replied Slade.
Wardle continuing, "Just like the owner on this case was unhappy with delays."
"Yes," said Slade.
"I am going to suggest that it is not uncommon to have that kind of pressure on these large infrastructure projects and it is simply a pressure the team has to deal with, isn’t that fair?"
Wardle also suggesting Manconi didn’t want a partial launch because that would mean many transfers on and off the LRT and buses and would cause massive disruptions for riders.
"Didn’t Mr. Manconi (suggest) that it would require multiple transfers for passengers to go from a bus system in the east end, running on an LRT system in a partial loop, then having to go to another bus to get downtown."
Wardle asking, "The bus schedule had already been highly disrupted because of the construction that had gone over the past four or five years… isn’t that fair?"
"Isn’t it the case that Mr. Manconi turned you down for those reasons," Wardle asked again.
Slade answering, "I think that is what he stated yes."
The public hearings will continue next week, and the commission will hear from former Manconi, a group of city councillors, and Mayor Watson.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
‘A terrible setback’: Roe v. Wade abortion ruling raising alarms among Canadian advocates
Canadian advocates are cautioning against complacency regarding abortions protections in place in Canada, after the U.S. Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
Breast cancer ‘tumour awakens’ as patient sleeps: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
Atlantic
-
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Glace Bay, N.S.
An Amber Alert has been issued by Cape Breton Regional Police for a missing teenager.
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Toronto
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Montreal
-
Anger, political pushback in Quebec after Legault says cultures are 'not on the same level'
Those who know the debate most intimately said there's little nuance to be found in Quebec Premier Legault's arguments about Quebec's immigration model. 'Every time it's as painful as it is the first time,' said a spokesperson for a Sikh group.
-
New legal challenge takes aim at Bill 96's rule on translating court documents
A second legal challenge has been filed against Bill 96, focusing on a rule requiring corporations to translate -- at their own cost -- court documents into French. This could include First Nations, one-person businesses, charities and all sorts of groups. Lawyers argue the rule is unconstitutional.
-
What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Law firm 'discontinues' class-action lawsuit against Sudbury hospital
A class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of breast cancer patients at Health Sciences North in Sudbury has been discontinued.
London
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
-
London police arrest man after gunshots reported earlier this month
An arrest has been made after gunshots were heard in a residential area of the city earlier this month, according to London police.
-
London police looking to identify suspect after cyclist assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist Thursday afternoon in north London.
Winnipeg
-
Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community
Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.
-
Probe into Winnipeg human trafficking ring nets three-year sentence: WPS
A Winnipeg man has been handed a three-year sentence after a lengthy investigation into human trafficking in Manitoba.
-
Five Winnipeg students involved in ‘pepper spray’ incident while riding bus to school
A group of students from a school in Winnipeg’s River Park South neighbourhood were involved in a ‘pepper spray incident’ while riding to school on a Winnipeg Transit bus, says a local school division.
Kitchener
-
Endangered butterfly spotted in southwestern Ontario for first time in 3 decades
The success is thanks to a team of local scientists.
-
Officer who shot an armed man in 2021 won't be charged: SIU
An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service won't face charges in connection to the 2021 shooting of a 19-year-old man in Kitchener, as the SIU determined the victim wanted to provoke the officer into killing him.
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
Calgary
-
Technical issues delay court hearing of man accused of killing Alberta couple
A 42-year-old man, accused of impaired driving causing the death of a young Alberta couple, was supposed to appear at a Drumheller, Alta. courtroom for his first appearance but a glitch resulted in the proceedings being delayed.
-
Calgary police not at fault in woman's fatal 5-storey Chinatown fall: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has determined Calgary Police Service officers did not commit an offence during the attempted arrest of a suspect who fell five-storeys to her death.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Saskatoon
-
Accused in Saskatoon child abuse trial says she hadn't tied door with rope before
A woman at the centre of a child abuse case took the stand in her own trial. She told court why her nephews were found in an empty room, locked shut with rope.
-
North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
-
Sask. RCMP advise of increased presence in La Ronge as shooting investigation continues
Nearly a week after a shooting that led to a community-wide lockdown, RCMP are advising that there will be an increased police presence in La Ronge over the weekend as the investigation into the incident continues.
Edmonton
-
RCMP lay non-criminal charge against Alberta MLA Thomas Dang
An Edmonton MLA who admitted he used the premier's birth date to "hack" Alberta's COVID-19 records system has been charged under the province's Health Information Act.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Vancouver
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
-
How to stay cool without AC: Expert gives tips ahead of B.C.'s first hot stretch of summer
After a cooler-than-usual spring, many British Columbians are welcoming the province's first hot stretch of the summer this weekend.
-
Closure of B.C. campgrounds due to 'problem bear' extended through weekend
Multiple campgrounds that were closed in a B.C. park due a food-habituated bear last week will remain closed through the weekend.
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed in southern Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado touched down near Morse, Sask. on Thursday evening, Environment Canada confirmed Friday.
-
'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials
Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.
-
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.