Final official day of summer will be full of sunshine
The final official day of summer will be sunny, clear and warm.
According to Environment Canada, morning fog patches will clear to sunny skies and the high for Friday will be 23 C.
Overnight it will be clear with some fog patches developing before morning, the low is expected to be 7 C.
Summer arrives this weekend with the forecast on Saturday expected to be sunny with some clouds and a high of 22 C.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Monday is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a high of 20 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
breaking
breaking Andlauer officially the new owner of the Ottawa Senators
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Russia says a Ukrainian missile strike hit its Black Sea Fleet headquarters, a serviceman is missing
Ukraine carried out a missile strike Friday on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a Russian official said, and images on social media showed large plumes of smoke said to be coming from Sevastopol harbour in the annexed Crimea.
BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Canada, to address Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada Thursday night, and have a full day of events ahead of them today, in Ottawa and Toronto.
'It's so heartwarming to see them grow': Six rescued harbour seals return to the waters off B.C.'s coast
Six rescued harbour seals, which were cared for by the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, have been released back into the wild.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Canada ranked 8th among 11 developed countries in seniors' care. How can we improve?
A new study from the C.D. Howe Institute compares seniors’ care in Canada to that of other wealthy nations, providing insights into its relative performance and areas for improvement.
Most of Canada's dangerous offenders housed in medium- and minimum-security prisons
Most of the 700-plus offenders deemed as the most dangerous in Canada are housed in medium- and minimum-security prisons, federal statistics show.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
New Brunswick man’s disappearance being investigated as homicide: RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick say the disappearance of a 58-year-old Sunny Corner man is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
-
Two men rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting call
Two people have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting call in the Dorset Park area.
Montreal
-
Why some West Island businesses are furious about a food festival at their doorstep
Two strip mall merchants in the West Island of Montreal have closed for several days while a festival goes on at their doorstep. The Pointe-Claire Deli and Bramble House shared on social media that while Le Grand PoutineFest is ongoing in the parking lot out front—they are closed.
-
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. “My father passed, and my brother passed,” said the 56-year-old Montrealer. “I want to go now.”
-
Days in complete darkness: What it's like to visit an underground retreat in Quebec
Would you spend up to $1,200 to stay in absolute darkness for three to seven days? That's the invitation from a meditation teacher and personal growth entrepreneur in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Red light cameras about safety, not profit, Sudbury officials say
Red-light cameras in Sudbury have been busy in the last year catching drivers at different locations in the city.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 11
Court was back in session on Thursday with the detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman resuming his testimony, while three constables who were first on the scene after the attack on the Afzaal family took the stand. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I'm just gonna tell you': Accused in terrorism-motivated murder talk to London police
The Superior Court in Windsor has released the video of two police interviews with Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the Afzaal family was attacked.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate Thursday night in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Hundreds of Winnipeg students absent due to spread of 'misinformation', school division says
Hundreds of students in Winnipeg were absent Wednesday due to 'misinformation' and pressure in the community amid widespread protests and counterprotests over gender identity in the classroom, school officials say.
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
Kitchener
-
Fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo under investigation
Regional police are looking into an alleged stabbing that left one person dead in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologizes, reverses plan to develop Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Well-known Calgary artist featured in CIFF documentary
The Calgary International Film Festival is underway and a documentary from an internationally-recognized local artist is in the spotlight.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades set lofty goals ahead of WHL opening weekend
There are just two sleeps until the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats kick off their regular season Saturday night in Regina.
-
A Saskatoon landlord tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent
The owners of a Saskatoon apartment building tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent, according to a report from the office of residential tenancies.
-
Financial insecurity gripping more Sask. residents
A new RBC survey suggests many Canadians face increasing financial uncertainty, as dwindling savings begin to hamper future financial security.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and (mostly) dry start to Autumn
We're into the final day of Summer 2023. The Autumnal Equinox occurs on the 23rd of September this year (although...just barely).
-
Province looks for feedback on potential Alberta pension plan before deciding on referendum
Feedback generated by an engagement panel formed by the Alberta government in the wake of news it is considering forming a provincial pension plan will determine whether the idea will go to a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.
-
8 units damaged by fire at downtown Edmonton apartment building
Fire ripped through the top floor of a downtown apartment building on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Victims' family angry after senior charged in double killing released on bail
A grieving family is outraged that the man accused in a double killing in Chilliwack last week is being released on bail.
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C.'s tech upgrades: Next-Gen 911 and artificial intelligence at city hall
It may be happening too slow for some and too fast for others, but technological innovations are taking place in British Columbia's municipalities, with cybersecurity and funding key considerations as they move forward.
Regina
-
Three-vehicle crash between Pilot Butte and Balgonie claims 1 life, 3 others seriously injured: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a three vehicle collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie, RCMP said.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach Bernie Lynch testifies in his own sexual assault trial
Bernard “Bernie” Lynch claims he was out of province at the time he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted a 17-year-old hockey player in his Regina apartment.
-
'We turn that pain into power': Hundreds don red shoes in Regina to mark Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
A sea of red shoes: heels, flats and everything in between were worn at Pat Fiacco Plaza. The reason being much more than a simple fashion statement.