OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary.

Provincewide, 704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday.

Updated local figures are expected from Ottawa Public Health are expected at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.

 