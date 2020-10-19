OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary.

Ontario is reporting 704 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 31,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 244 new cases in Toronto, 168 in Peel, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa. There are 607 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 19, 2020

Provincewide, 704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday.

Updated local figures are expected from Ottawa Public Health are expected at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.