OTTAWA -- The RCMP say three Ottawa police officers are facing breach of trust charges following an investigation into an alleged plot to tip off some local tow truck drivers to collision scenes in exchange for a fee.

The Mounties say the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) contacted them in July of 2019 with a request to have the anti-corruption unit investigate a possible breach.

Over the course of the investigation, the RCMP charged three officers and three members of the public.

"The subsequent criminal investigation identified OPS employees who were believed to be acting in concert with particular operators of the Ottawa area tow truck industry, and providing information on vehicle accidents for a fee," the RCMP said in a press release.

Investigators say evidence of other alleged criminal activity was also uncovered.

The following Ottawa Police officers have been charged:

Const. Hussein Assaad, 44 years of age

Breach of Trust, contrary to the Criminal Code (CC),

Secret Commissions, contrary to the CC,

Obstruction of Justice, contrary to the CC,

Provide unauthorized access to confidential police databases, contrary to the CC, and

Conspiracy to Commit Break and Enter and Theft, contrary to the CC

Const. Kevin Putinski, 32 years of age

Breach of Trust, contrary to the CC,

Secret Commissions, contrary to the CC, and

Fraud under $5000, contrary to the CC.

Const. Andrew Chronopoulos, 38 years of age

Breach of Trust, contrary to the CC, and

Secret Commissions contrary to the CC.

"The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve, and this investigation highlights the cooperation that exists between the Ottawa Police Service and the RCMP and the desire for police professionalism and public accountability" Assistant Commissioner Jodie Boudreau, RCMP Commanding Officer, O Division, said in the RCMP press release.

In a separate statement, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said he had been monitoring the investigation since he took his oath of office in October of 2019. He said the charges announced Thursday could shake the public's trust in the Ottawa Police Service.

"The charges that the RCMP laid today are very serious. These allegations against three of our members will likely shake the trust and confidence that OPS members have worked long and hard to earn with the public," Sloly said. "Every member of the OPS will be troubled by this news as we hold our oath of office and our organization’s values in the highest regard."

Sloly urged that no one is above the law, but all people facing criminal charges are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and have a right to due process.

"Again, these charges are very serious but do not reflect the overall integrity of OPS members nor do they represent what we stand for as a police service," Sloly continues. "Public trust is critical to the ability of a police service to deliver on its core mandate and so the OPS will need to be even more committed to continuous improvement in the areas of workplace culture and professional ethics."

Civilians charged

Three members of the public were also charged by the RCMP in this investigaton.

Jason Ishraki, 33 years of age, is facing charges of:

Secret Commissions, contrary to the CC,

Fraud under $5000, contrary to the CC, and

Obtain access to confidential police databases, contrary to the CC.

Veronika Ishraki, 56 years of age, is charged with:

Secret Commissions, contrary to the CC.

And Marwan Sablani, 49 years of age, is charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Break and Enter and Theft, contrary to the CC.

The RCMP says Hussein Assaad, Jason Ishraki and Marwan Sablani are being held for bail hearings. Kevin Putinski, Andrew Chronopoulos, and Veronika Ishraki were released on their own recognizance and will appear at the Ottawa Court at a later date.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The RCMP has also obtained search warrants for five Ottawa homes and for a narrowly-defined area of an Ottawa Police Service work site.

This is an ongoing investigation and the RCMP says they will not be releasing any further information at this time.