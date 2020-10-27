OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, a decrease compared to Monday, when 76 new cases were reported.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 827 new cases reported across Ontario. Of the four "hot zones" in the province—Ottawa, Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region—Ottawa had the lowest figures in Tuesday's update.

Ontario is reporting 827 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 355 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 89 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa. There are 691 more resolved cases and over 23,900 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 27, 2020

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health will be released later in the day.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 23,945 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario in the last 24 hours and 22,636 people are still waiting for test results.

Local testing figures will be released later in the day.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said on Monday that 856 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Oct. 25 and laboratories performed 2,596 tests.

The taskforce says the target number of daily tests in laboratories is 4,232.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.