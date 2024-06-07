Federal offender breaches statutory release, ROPE issue Canada wide warrant

A Canada wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a federal offender after breaching his statutory release, said the Ontario Provincial Police.

The warrant was issued by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad for Tyrell Piercey.

He is serving a four-year, nine-month and 17-day sentence for multiple offences, including possession of prohibited firearm, and assault of peace officer.

Piercey is described as a black man, 29, Five-foot-nine, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“He has "TTDT" tattooed on his right forearm,” the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

Piercey is known to frequent Scarborough, Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.