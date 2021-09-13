Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Sept. 13, 2021
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 11:52AM EDT
Seven Hills Walla Walla Red 2015, Queenston Mile Vineyard Mile Red 2016, Chloe Wines Chardonnay 2017, Reif Estate Winery The Sun Skin-Fermented Vidal Orange Wine 2019, Weszeli Felix Grüner Veltliner 2019
OTTAWA -- > Seven Hills Walla Walla Red 2015
Walla Walla Valley, Washington, United States
A robust, savoury 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Malbec and 5% petit Verdot red wine blend from Washington. Aromas of ripe dark berries, mocha and toasted oak. Pair with game meats.
Alcohol: 14.7%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $42.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 15820
Queenston Mile Vineyard Mile Red 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Mostly Syrah with some Gamay and Merlot in this full-bodied, smooth Niagara red wine blend. Juicy with aromas of tart black fruit. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $25.00
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 11986
Chloe Wines Chardonnay 2017
California, United States
A buttery, rich, full-bodied Californian Chardonnay with notes of golden apple and toasted almond. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 392597
Reif Estate Winery The Sun Skin-Fermented Vidal Orange Wine 2019
Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
From Reif Estate Winery in Ontario, The Sun 2019 Vidal is a skin-fermented orange wine produced from Vidal grapes, skin-fermented with an additional 36 days of maceration on the grape skins. Nicely complex with layers of honeyed apple, ripe peach, rooibos tea and zesty citrus flavours vibrant on the palate. Chill and enjoy with roast duck.
Alcohol: 11.7%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2021-2023
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 626036
Weszeli Felix Grüner Veltliner 2019
Niederösterreich, Austria
Weszeli Felix 2019 Grüner Veltliner is produced from the Niederösterreich region in Austria. On the nose the wine is showing lovely aromas of soft lemon-lime zest and white pepper, light-bodied and spritzy on the palate with subtle mineral notes. Very refreshing. Chill and enjoy on its own or with spring greens salads.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 18385