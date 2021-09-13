OTTAWA -- > Seven Hills Walla Walla Red 2015

Walla Walla Valley, Washington, United States

A robust, savoury 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Malbec and 5% petit Verdot red wine blend from Washington. Aromas of ripe dark berries, mocha and toasted oak. Pair with game meats.

Alcohol: 14.7%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Glorious Game Wine

Price: $42.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 15820

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Mostly Syrah with some Gamay and Merlot in this full-bodied, smooth Niagara red wine blend. Juicy with aromas of tart black fruit. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $25.00

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 11986

California, United States

A buttery, rich, full-bodied Californian Chardonnay with notes of golden apple and toasted almond. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 392597

Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

From Reif Estate Winery in Ontario, The Sun 2019 Vidal is a skin-fermented orange wine produced from Vidal grapes, skin-fermented with an additional 36 days of maceration on the grape skins. Nicely complex with layers of honeyed apple, ripe peach, rooibos tea and zesty citrus flavours vibrant on the palate. Chill and enjoy with roast duck.

Alcohol: 11.7%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2021-2023

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 626036

Niederösterreich, Austria

Weszeli Felix 2019 Grüner Veltliner is produced from the Niederösterreich region in Austria. On the nose the wine is showing lovely aromas of soft lemon-lime zest and white pepper, light-bodied and spritzy on the palate with subtle mineral notes. Very refreshing. Chill and enjoy on its own or with spring greens salads.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 18385