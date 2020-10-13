Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 13, 2020
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:12PM EDT
Domaine Costa Lazaridi Amethystos 2017, Underwood Pinot Noir 2018, Featherstone Canadian Oak Chardonnay 2018, Kozlovic Malvazija 2018, Black Cottage Rosé 2019
OTTAWA -- > Domaine Costa Lazaridi Amethystos 2017
Drama P.G.I., Greece
This is a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Agiorgitiko red wine blend from the Drama wine region. Michel Rolland is the consulting winemaker. Generous on the palate with ripe dark cherry, blackberry, wild red berries, smoky vanilla and toasty oak spice flavours finishing long on the palate. Drink or hold.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 724831
Underwood Pinot Noir 2018
Oregon, United States
A beautifully balanced Pinot Noir from Oregon with violet, dark cherry, raspberry, baking spice, fine herbs and dark chocolate flavours on the palate. Finishing long and juicy with fresh acidity. Tannins are fine. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with rack of lamb.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 421198
Featherstone Canadian Oak Chardonnay 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A smoky, medium-bodied Chardonnay from the Niagara Peninsula wine region with ripe pear, apple, baked goods, lemon custard and creamy on the palate and aged in Canadian oak. The oak for these barrels are sourced from trees grown along the Grand River in Ontario. Pair with Canadian maple-smoked pork chops from the grill.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 149302
Kozlovic Malvazija 2018
Istria, Croatia
A zesty, vibrant white wine with notes of white melon and lime. Pair with shellfish.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $29.00
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 767988
Black Cottage Rosé 2019
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
Oh joy! Fields of ripe strawberries, perfect for the patio rosé sipper. Bright with ripe strawberry, nectarine, rhubarb and citrus zest vibrant and long on the palate. Chill and enjoy.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 539320