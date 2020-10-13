OTTAWA -- > Domaine Costa Lazaridi Amethystos 2017

Drama P.G.I., Greece

This is a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Agiorgitiko red wine blend from the Drama wine region. Michel Rolland is the consulting winemaker. Generous on the palate with ripe dark cherry, blackberry, wild red berries, smoky vanilla and toasty oak spice flavours finishing long on the palate. Drink or hold.

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 724831

 

Underwood Pinot Noir 2018

Oregon, United States

A beautifully balanced Pinot Noir from Oregon with violet, dark cherry, raspberry, baking spice, fine herbs and dark chocolate flavours on the palate. Finishing long and juicy with fresh acidity. Tannins are fine. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with rack of lamb.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 421198

Featherstone Canadian Oak Chardonnay 2018

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A smoky, medium-bodied Chardonnay from the Niagara Peninsula wine region with ripe pear, apple, baked goods, lemon custard and creamy on the palate and aged in Canadian oak. The oak for these barrels are sourced from trees grown along the Grand River in Ontario. Pair with Canadian maple-smoked pork chops from the grill.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 149302

Kozlovic Malvazija 2018

Istria, Croatia

A zesty, vibrant white wine with notes of white melon and lime. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $29.00
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 767988

Black Cottage Rosé 2019

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Oh joy! Fields of ripe strawberries, perfect for the patio rosé sipper. Bright with ripe strawberry, nectarine, rhubarb and citrus zest vibrant and long on the palate. Chill and enjoy.

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 539320