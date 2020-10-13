OTTAWA -- > Domaine Costa Lazaridi Amethystos 2017

Drama P.G.I., Greece

This is a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Agiorgitiko red wine blend from the Drama wine region. Michel Rolland is the consulting winemaker. Generous on the palate with ripe dark cherry, blackberry, wild red berries, smoky vanilla and toasty oak spice flavours finishing long on the palate. Drink or hold.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 724831

Oregon, United States

A beautifully balanced Pinot Noir from Oregon with violet, dark cherry, raspberry, baking spice, fine herbs and dark chocolate flavours on the palate. Finishing long and juicy with fresh acidity. Tannins are fine. Enjoy now and for the next three years. Pair with rack of lamb.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 421198

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A smoky, medium-bodied Chardonnay from the Niagara Peninsula wine region with ripe pear, apple, baked goods, lemon custard and creamy on the palate and aged in Canadian oak. The oak for these barrels are sourced from trees grown along the Grand River in Ontario. Pair with Canadian maple-smoked pork chops from the grill.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 149302

Istria, Croatia

A zesty, vibrant white wine with notes of white melon and lime. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $29.00

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 767988

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Oh joy! Fields of ripe strawberries, perfect for the patio rosé sipper. Bright with ripe strawberry, nectarine, rhubarb and citrus zest vibrant and long on the palate. Chill and enjoy.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 539320