Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - March 15, 2021
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 4:18PM EDT
Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel 2017, Santi Sortesele Pinot Grigio 2018, Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2019, Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2018
Share:
OTTAWA --
Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California, United States
This superb, full-bodied Californian Cabernet sources fruit from three regions: Paso Robles, Lodi and Monterey. The wine undergoes malolactic fermentation and is then matured in American oak barrels for nine months. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries and plums wrapped in smoke. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 15760
Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel 2017
Lodi, California, United States
Love the strawberry jam and smoky cherry nose on this Lodi Zinfandel. Robust and mouth filling with dried strawberry, mocha, smoky vanilla, baking and toasty oak spice flavours long on the palate. Pair with ribs from the grill.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 394221
Santi Sortesele Pinot Grigio 2018
Valdadige, Veneto D.O.C., Italy
Santi Sortesele 2018 Pinot Grigio is dry, fresh and crisp on the palate with white florals, ripe apple, pear and fine herb flavours. In the local dialect, "sortesele" means "small parcels of the vineyard." Chill and pour with seafood appies.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 17366
Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2019
Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina
Zuccardi Q 2019 Chardonnay is a medium-plus-bodied 100% Chard sourced from the Tupungato, Uco Valley in Mendoza. Well-balanced and steely with bright fresh apple, pear, citrus, flinty and mineral flavours on the palate. No malo on this vibrant Chard.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 232702
Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2018
Niagara River, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A beautifully rich and concentrated Niagara icewine from Reif. Luscious aromas of peach preserves and apricot jam. Pair with fruit flans and cobblers, or enjoy on its own.
Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 544791