OTTAWA --  

Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

California, United States

This superb, full-bodied Californian Cabernet sources fruit from three regions: Paso Robles, Lodi and Monterey. The wine undergoes malolactic fermentation and is then matured in American oak barrels for nine months. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries and plums wrapped in smoke. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 15760

Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel 2017

Lodi, California, United States

Love the strawberry jam and smoky cherry nose on this Lodi Zinfandel. Robust and mouth filling with dried strawberry, mocha, smoky vanilla, baking and toasty oak spice flavours long on the palate. Pair with ribs from the grill.

Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 394221

Santi Sortesele Pinot Grigio 2018

Valdadige, Veneto D.O.C., Italy

Santi Sortesele 2018 Pinot Grigio is dry, fresh and crisp on the palate with white florals, ripe apple, pear and fine herb flavours. In the local dialect, "sortesele" means "small parcels of the vineyard." Chill and pour with seafood appies.

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 17366

Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2019

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Zuccardi Q 2019 Chardonnay is a medium-plus-bodied 100% Chard sourced from the Tupungato, Uco Valley in Mendoza. Well-balanced and steely with bright fresh apple, pear, citrus, flinty and mineral flavours on the palate. No malo on this vibrant Chard.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 232702

Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2018

Niagara River, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A beautifully rich and concentrated Niagara icewine from Reif. Luscious aromas of peach preserves and apricot jam. Pair with fruit flans and cobblers, or enjoy on its own.

Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 544791