California, United States

This superb, full-bodied Californian Cabernet sources fruit from three regions: Paso Robles, Lodi and Monterey. The wine undergoes malolactic fermentation and is then matured in American oak barrels for nine months. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries and plums wrapped in smoke. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2025

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

Lodi, California, United States

Love the strawberry jam and smoky cherry nose on this Lodi Zinfandel. Robust and mouth filling with dried strawberry, mocha, smoky vanilla, baking and toasty oak spice flavours long on the palate. Pair with ribs from the grill.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 90/100

Valdadige, Veneto D.O.C., Italy

Santi Sortesele 2018 Pinot Grigio is dry, fresh and crisp on the palate with white florals, ripe apple, pear and fine herb flavours. In the local dialect, "sortesele" means "small parcels of the vineyard." Chill and pour with seafood appies.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 89/100

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Zuccardi Q 2019 Chardonnay is a medium-plus-bodied 100% Chard sourced from the Tupungato, Uco Valley in Mendoza. Well-balanced and steely with bright fresh apple, pear, citrus, flinty and mineral flavours on the palate. No malo on this vibrant Chard.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

Niagara River, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A beautifully rich and concentrated Niagara icewine from Reif. Luscious aromas of peach preserves and apricot jam. Pair with fruit flans and cobblers, or enjoy on its own.

Alcohol: 10%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 94/100

