St. David's Bench, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A gorgeous smoky, savoury nose and palate with aromas of mouth-watering tart black cherry and spice. Supple and smooth, almost full-bodied. Terrific! Pair with grilled chicken or veal.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 415877

Los Árboles, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Classic cassis and blackcurrant aromas in this robust red wine from one of Argentina's best winemakers. Savoury, juicy and full-bodied. Great price! Try it with a hearty meat dish. Mendoza is considered the premium wine region of Argentina, with its backdrop of the Andes Mountains. Although it is better known for Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon is on the rise and is done in a both rich and vibrant red wine style.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 232637

Alsace A.C., France

A classic Alsatian Riesling with aromas of lime zest, lemongrass and grapefruit. Lots of mouth-watering acidity to pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 168955

Strathbogie Ranges, Victoria, Australia

A toffee-rich nose with caramel and butterscotch from oak ageing. On the palate, ripe peach and pear and a full-bodied weight. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 336958

Veneto, Italy

Crisp, vibrant, dry sparkling wine made from the classic Italian grape Glera. Aromas of freshly baked bread, pear and peach. Bottled with a Medieval scroll-like label that makes the vintage hard to find. Lemon zest and minerality throughout. Great aperitif or companion to seafood.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2019

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $17.70

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 340570