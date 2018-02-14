Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb. 12, 2018
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 5:35PM EST
Creekside Queenston Road Vineyard Pinot Noir 2015
St. David's Bench, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A gorgeous smoky, savoury nose and palate with aromas of mouth-watering tart black cherry and spice. Supple and smooth, almost full-bodied. Terrific! Pair with grilled chicken or veal.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 415877
Benmarco Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
Los Árboles, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina
Classic cassis and blackcurrant aromas in this robust red wine from one of Argentina's best winemakers. Savoury, juicy and full-bodied. Great price! Try it with a hearty meat dish. Mendoza is considered the premium wine region of Argentina, with its backdrop of the Andes Mountains. Although it is better known for Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon is on the rise and is done in a both rich and vibrant red wine style.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 232637
Heimberger Riesling 2015
Alsace A.C., France
A classic Alsatian Riesling with aromas of lime zest, lemongrass and grapefruit. Lots of mouth-watering acidity to pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2023
Price: $16.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 168955
Fowles Stone Dwellers Chardonnay 2016
Strathbogie Ranges, Victoria, Australia
A toffee-rich nose with caramel and butterscotch from oak ageing. On the palate, ripe peach and pear and a full-bodied weight. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 336958
Val D'Oca Valdobbiadene Prosecco 2016
Veneto, Italy
Crisp, vibrant, dry sparkling wine made from the classic Italian grape Glera. Aromas of freshly baked bread, pear and peach. Bottled with a Medieval scroll-like label that makes the vintage hard to find. Lemon zest and minerality throughout. Great aperitif or companion to seafood.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2019
Price: $17.70
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 340570