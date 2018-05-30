

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes of Highway 401 will be closed “for an extended period of time” following a fatal tractor trailer collision and fire west of Napanee.

The collision is between Deseronto Road and Highway 49. Traffic is being detoured at Deseronto.

Investigators were looking for one driver, saying in a news release the driver's whereabouts were “unknown," but police later said the driver was found and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A second driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

Police say the fire is active and fire crews are at the scene.

More to come.