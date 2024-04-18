Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end

A section of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed in Ottawa's east end following an overnight fatal crash.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at the Aviation Parkway at 3:45 a.m. Video from the MTO traffic cameras show two badly damaged vehicles on the highway, including one vehicle in the ditch.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Queensway are closed between Innes Road and the Hwy. 174 split.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 at the Aviation Parkway overnight. Paramedics say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. (MTO cameras)

