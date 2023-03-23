Fatal crash closes Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash near Belleville, Ont., OPP said Thursday morning.
The three-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. and involved two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle, police said in a news release.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The highway is closed between the County Road 49 and Shannonville Road exits, police said.
Images from a fire chief at the scene showed debris scattered across the highway.
Police say a lengthy closure is expected. Traffic is being diverted to Old Highway 2.
More to come...
