OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Real Estate Board says Ottawa's real estate market has rebounded during the COVID-19 pandemic, with home sale prices up 15 per cent in June from a year ago.

Members of the board sold 2,052 residential properties in June, compared to 2,096 in June 2019. The board says residential-property class homes sales were up one per cent from a year ago.

"With safety protocols firmly in place, and buyers and sellers more accustomed to our new normal, the resale market has rebounded to meet pent up demand," says Deborah Burgoyne, president of the Ottawa Real Estate Board.

The average sale price of a home in June was $575,623, up 15 per cent from June 2019.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the most expensive properties up for sale in Ottawa on Realtor.ca

1. 263 Soper Pl., Rideau-Rockcliffe

The five-plus-one-bedroom, seven bathroom home is listed for $5 million.

According to the listing, "This luxurious home situates on an estimated 20,000 sq. ft. private lot backs on acres of treed green space of Lornado and is inspired to fit in with natural settings and exclusive neighbourhood."

There is approximately 7,000 sq. ft. of living space on all three levels, and includes an inground pool.

2.80 MacKinnon Rd., Rockcliffe Park

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed at $4.875 million.

"Setting a new standard of elegance and sophistication, this all stone Rockcliffe Park residence is set on a quiet, desirable Old Village street," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"Luxurious features include the heated interlock driveway, oversized triple garage, infinity pool and generator."

The saltwater pool has two waterfalls and a hot tub.

3. 6 Crescent Rd., Rockcliffe Park

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom single family home in Rockcliffe Park is listed at $4.398 million.

"Elegant, timeless luxury awaits in this beautifully renovated home nestled on one of the most prestigious streets in Rockcliffe Park," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"The property's glory is its gorgeous gardens and pools, featured in many garden tours and magazines spreads."

The home includes a home theatre, six fireplaces, billiard room and a residential wine cellar.

4. 2141 Carp Road, Carp

The five-plus-one bedroom and three bathroom single family home is listed for $4.138 million dollars.

"This approximately one-acre property has great exposures from Trans Canada Way #417 and Way #7, just off the 417 Carp exit," said the listing on Realtor.ca

"Ample parking spots are available around the concrete buildings. All the interior walls can be tearing down except load-bearing all around the garage."

5. 101 Queen St., Unit #1701, Centretown

The two-bedroom, three bathroom condo is listed for $3.888 million.

"This two bedroom + den, three bathroom penthouse is an extremely rare offering with unobstructed, direct views of Parliament Hill, sunset views over the Gatineau Hills and the Ottawa River from a stupendous terrace," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Not only is this particular unit outstanding, it offers additional perks of ownership; a lifestyle concierge at your fingertips with white glove service, the Sky Lounge, valet parking, house keeping, preferred seating to the in-house restaurant, wine cellar and state of the art gym with personal training."

The maintenance fees are listed at $1,433.12 monthly

6. 6351 Rideau Valley Dr., Manotick

The three-plus-one bedroom, six bathroom home is listed for $3.850 million.

"Tucked away on a private six-acre lot in this magnificent custom-built residence that was designed and constructed by Terra Nova Building Corp.," said the listing on Realtor.ca

"This superb property offers beautiful architectural elements and a design that creates a picturesque environment with fabulous views of the serene grounds and the Rideau River at every turn."

The home includes an inground pool.

7. 147 Winding Way, Nepean

The five-plus-one bedroom, six bathroom home is listed for $3.75 million.

"A superior geographic location on the Rideau River and modern luxuries tailor-made for family living," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

The master bedroom features a private balcony with a river view.