Falling tree from storm leaves uninsured driver with minor injuries in Augusta Township

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver not only sustained minor injuries during Thursday's storm, but is also facing charges in Augusta Township.

A tree fell on County Road 2 at Shoreside Way as the driver passed, causing him minor injuries, police say.

The OPP adds that the driver did not have insurance or a licence.

As a result, he is facing charges.

"Never drive without them," the OPP said on X.

Sever weather in effect

On Thursday, severe weather moved across eastern Ontario, triggering several alerts, including some tornado warnings. A tornado watch was issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec earlier in the day Thursday. Other parts of the region, including Ottawa, were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch, as lines of heavy rainstorms moved across the province.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday evening, tornado watches were in effect for Deep River, Whiney, eastern Algonquin Park, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Kaladar, Bannockburn, Bon Echo Park, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Lanark County, Smiths Falls, Perth, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for Westport, Charleston Lake, Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Stirling, Tweed, Madoc, Tamworth, Sydenham, and South Frontenac.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also in effect for Deep River, Whitby, eastern Algonquin Park, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Barry's Bay, and Killaloe.

