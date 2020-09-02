OTTAWA -- Algonquin College is planning to offer most of its courses online until the end of April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to students on the eve of the start of the Fall Term, Algonquin College President Claude Brule says the college will offer many programs through remote learning for the Winter Term, which is scheduled to start in January.

"Amidst the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in an effort to maintain the health and safety of our employees and students our number one priority, we have decided to take the same approach for the Winter Term as we did for the Fall Term," writes Brule.

"Our Winter Term plan is to minimize face-to-face instruction and promote the delivery of remote academic instruction whenever possible. Many programs – and most services – will be offered remotely and the remaining programs will be a combination of remote learning and select on-campus academic activities.

The first day of classes for the Fall Term is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Perth and Pembroke campuses and Sept. 9 at the Ottawa campus. The Winter Term is scheduled to run from Jan. 11 to April 28.

Algonquin College has cancelled all in-person events on campus until Dec. 31, 2020.

"Much like the coming term, winter planning will require some flexibility and adjustments as we respond to potential changes in public health guidance," said Brule.

"Additional hands-on learning opportunities could be added under the right conditions."

With the new school year set to begin, Algonquin College's President is urging people to continue to practicing COVID-19 measures to limit the spread of the virus.

"I know a big part of the normal campus experience is about meeting and connecting with people, be they old friends, new friends, peers, or mentors," writes Brule.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives; this year we must exercise caution in all our interactions.