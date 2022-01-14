Extreme cold will grip the national capital region this weekend before a major snowstorm hits the region on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa, eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.

"Temperatures are forecast to rapidly fall through the day today. As a result, by this evening, wind chill values near minus 35 are expected to develop," Environment Canada said about the expected weather Friday in Ottawa.

"As temperatures fall even further tonight, even lower wind chill values near minus 40 are possible into early Saturday morning."

The weather agency warns extreme cold wind chill values of -35 C may return overnight Saturday.

The extreme cold warning is in effect for Ottawa, Kingston, Smiths Falls – Lanark, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall – Morrisburg, Prescott Russell and Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay.

Wind chill values near -30 are expected in the Kingston and Belleville areas.

The forecast calls for a mainly sunny afternoon in Ottawa, with temperatures falling to -19 C this afternoon. With the wind chill, it will feel like -29.

Tonight will be clear, with a low of -26 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -18 C. It will feel like -34 with the wind chill Saturday morning, and -25 in the afternoon.

Sunny skies continue on Sunday, with a high of-14 C.

The outlook for Monday is snow.

Modelling suggests Ottawa could see 20 cm of snow on Monday.