OTTAWA
Ottawa

Cloudy, mild Tuesday in the forecast for Ottawa

(Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

The stretch of above-seasonal temperatures will continue in Ottawa today and through the rest of the week.

The temperature warmed up to 10 C on Monday, the third straight day with temperatures above seasonal.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 9 C today, 8 C on Wednesday and 7 C Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3 C and a low of -4 C.

It will be mainly cloudy today. High 9 C.

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 1 C.

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday. High 8 C.

Thursday will see periods of rain. High 7 C.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News