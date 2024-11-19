Cloudy, mild Tuesday in the forecast for Ottawa

The stretch of above-seasonal temperatures will continue in Ottawa today and through the rest of the week.

The temperature warmed up to 10 C on Monday, the third straight day with temperatures above seasonal.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 9 C today, 8 C on Wednesday and 7 C Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3 C and a low of -4 C.

It will be mainly cloudy today. High 9 C.

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 1 C.

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday. High 8 C.

Thursday will see periods of rain. High 7 C.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days.