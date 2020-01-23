Old Man Winter doesn't seem too angry these days. He's likely tormenting others elsewhere and giving us a reprieve with above-zero daytime temperatures until next Tuesday. Even our overnight lows will hover just under the zero mark and there are no major snow storms or freezing rain expected. Maybe he feels badly about our extra long winter and bitter cold last year.

Unfortunately there isn't a lot of sunshine, mostly cloudy days ahead and snow is expected on Saturday and Sunday. There is no real accumulation to worry about at this time.

Ottawa will likely see the daytime high dip below zero on Tuesday to -1C and only -3C on Wednesday with lots of sunshine in the forecast both days.

Normally the average high is about -6.3C and the average low is -15.6C.

The greatest snowfall on this day, January 23 was 23.8cm back in 1998

The most snow on the ground on this January 23 was 71.0 cm back in 1979