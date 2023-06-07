Evacuation order extended 48 hours as Centennial Lake fire continues to burn

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Introducing social media to children: How to create positive habits

With social media ever-present in modern life, figuring out when and how to introduce it to children is something every parent will have to deal with eventually. CTV's Your Morning spoke to a child-life specialist about how parents can have that conversation and be positive role models too.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina