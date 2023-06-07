Evacuation order extended 48 hours as Centennial Lake fire continues to burn

An evacuation order at Centennial Lake, 150 km west of Ottawa, has been extended for another 48 hours as crews continue to battle a wildfire.

The fire started in the forest at Centennial Lake just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, quickly expanding to the shore. The fire has affected approximately 45 hectares of land in the area near Calabogie.

On Wednesday, the Township of Greater Madawaska announced a precautionary evacuation order has been extended another 48 hours to Friday at 3 p.m.

"The crews are still diligently working on the fire ground," the township said on Facebook. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire is not under control.

The precautionary evacuation order covers Black Mountain Estate, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Road (behind Snider's Tent and Trailer Park), Snider's Tent and Trailer Park.

The municipality says fire suppression efforts are focused on hot spots and preventative measures around the perimeters of the burnt area.

"Currently fire crews have been able to flank the fire with their hoses to focus on the hot spots within the burn area and preventative measures around the perimeter of the burn," the township said on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"Although we have made great progress, the fire has not yet been declared as 'being held.' Crews will continue to work tomorrow with the assistance of mutual aid."

The Township of Greater Madawaska remains in a Level 2 Fire Ban, with no burning of any kind permitted in the area.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.