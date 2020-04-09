OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the essential businesses open and closed in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario over the Easter weekend.

Ontario

Good Friday & Easter Sunday

Closed:

Premier Doug Ford has ordered all essential businesses to close on Good Friday and Easter Sunday to give workers a break.

All grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including the Loblaws stores on Isabella Street and Rideau Street.

Open

Select pharmacies will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Visit the Shoppers Drug Mart, Guardian/IDA, Pharmasave and Rexall websites for store details.

Restaurants serving take out and delivery are allowed to stay open.

Saturday

All businesses in Ottawa and Ontario deemed essential are allowed to be open, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Gatineau and west Quebec

Good Friday

Grocery stores and warehouses will be open on Good Friday, including Costco, Super C, Metro, Provigo, Super C and IGA.

Pharmacies will be open on Good Friday

Walmart and Giant Tiger stores will be open on Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Quebec has ordered all essential businesses to close on Sundays through April to give workers a break.

All grocery stores will be closed, including Super C, Metro, IGA, Maxi, Provigo and Costco.

Select pharmacies will be open on Easter Sunday.